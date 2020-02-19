HATTIESBURG, MS — The Murray State baseball team was swept in the season opening series at Southern Mississippi, 6-0, 3-2, and 8-7 over the weekend in Hattiesburg.
On Friday night they got a solid start out of starter Trevor McMurray of five scoreless innings with four strikeouts while allowing just three hits on 85 pitches.
“That’s a Friday night fight in college baseball, battle of the aces,” said head coach Dan Skirka. “Trevor McMurray was phenomenal tonight, exactly what we expect from our senior captain. Their guy was good as well. They made some plays defensively and only walked 2, that’s how you win on Friday. We need to find a way to scratch some runs across, but it felt good to get outside and kick the season off. I fully expect us to get better every time out.”
The two teams could not muster much offense for the first six innings of the game, but in the seventh, the Golden Eagles broke through with six runs, taking advantage of five walks in the inning.
The Racers only mustered one hit in the game which came off the bat of David Hudleson in the third inning. Brock Anderson also reached base twice with a hit-by-pitch and walk.
On Saturday afternoon they came up short by one run, 3-2.
Ryan Perkins provided the runs with a ninth-inning two-run home run, but it was too little too late as the Racers were unable to complete the comeback.
“Overall, we are playing well and competing hard,” said head coach Dan Skirka. “Offensively, we gotta find a way to create more scoring opportunities and then get that big hit once guys are on base. Southern Mississippi hasn’t walked many and they’ve played 18 innings of errorless baseball. So they aren’t giving us anything to work with.”
Shane Burns provided a second-straight solid outing by a Racer starting pitcher as he threw five innings, striking out five while allowing one unearned run on just three hits allowed.
“On the mound, we have made some great pitches and pitched out of a couple of jams,” continued Skirka. “Where we have gotten in trouble is when he have hit or walked the leadoff hitter of the inning, and have given them a couple of rallies. When you do that to a really good club like them, it’s going to be tough.”
After the Golden Eagles pushed across an unearned run in the first inning, the Racers put the leadoff man on in the following three innings, but a couple of double plays halted any rallies.
The Racers threatened again in the seventh after USM took a 2-0 lead by putting two runners on base but again could not find the big hit.
After Southern Miss added a key insurance run in the eighth, the Racers scored their first runs of the weekend on Perkins’ two-out two-run home run, but that was all MSU could muster.
After two strong pitching performances to open the season, the Murray State baseball team broke out the bats on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, the result was the same as the first two games as the Racers fell to the Golden Eagles, 8-7.
“I’m not big on moral victories, but there are a lot of positives to take away from the three games,” said head coach Dan Skirka. “This time of year, it is important to get guys in and see who performs when their name is called and a lot of guys performed well. Now we need to get back to work this week and fix some mistakes and keep getting better every time out.”
Perkins had two hits and two runs batted in while Jordan Holly also had two hits while driving in a run. Seven different Racers crossed home plate in the contest as well.
After getting shutout in the first game of the season and not scoring until the ninth inning in game two, the Racers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning today on four singles, including RBI base knocks by Perkins and Skylar McPhee.
Sam Gardner kept USM off the board in the first but the Golden Eagles were able to tie it up in the second.
The Racers quickly retook the lead in the third as Bryson Bloomer led the inning off with a walk before coming around to score on a double by Perkins. However, Southern Miss quickly erased the deficit with two runs in the home half.
After 2.1 scoreless innings by Justin Thomas, the Racers retook the lead again in the sixth on just one hit. A wild pitch brought in the tying run before Holly added a base hit to center to give MSU the lead. Jake Slunder followed with a sacrifice fly to tack on another run and give the Racers a 6-4 lead.
Jake Jones worked a scoreless bottom of the sixth but was not as fortunate in the seventh as the Golden Eagles scored three runs to take the lead once more.
Like yesterday, Southern Miss added a key insurance run in the eighth as Brock Anderson hit a pinch-hit home run to lead off the ninth inning for the Racers, but it was not quite enough as the Racers fell by one.
Murray State will return to action Wednesday afternoon as they travel to Western Kentucky. First pitch from Bowling Green is set for 3 p.m.
