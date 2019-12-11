Lady Tigers
CLINTON — The Murray High Lady Tiger basketball team traveled to Hickman County last night to compete against the Lady Falcons. Murray High dominated the game 49-28 and is now 2-1 on the season.
Junior Makenzie Turley led the team in points with a total of 20. Senior Calli Carver was right behind Turley with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Senior Jamera Jones also grabbed 11 rebounds.
Next, the Lady Tigers will be taking on the Lady Lakers in the crosstown rivalry game that will be hosted by Calloway on Friday at 6 p.m.
Murray Tigers
MAYFIELD — The Murray High boys’ basketball team defeated Graves County 57-37 on the Eagles’ own home court last night.
Grant Whitaker totaled 24 points and scored seven in the fourth quarter alone. Gabe Taylor netted ten points, and Trey Boggess grabbed nine rebounds. Darius Duffy had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Tigers will next take on the Calloway County Lakers in the crosstown game at Calloway High School on Friday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.