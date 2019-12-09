Lady Lakers
VINCENNES, IN — The Calloway County Lady Lakers had a rough start to their season with two losses in the first week. However, such was expected as the team faced off against tough opponents like Warren East and Vincennes Lincoln from Indiana.
On Friday against Warren East, the Lady Lakers fell 54-48. Senior Charlee Settle led with 20 points, and junior Elle Carson led with 10 rebounds.
On Saturday against Vincennes Lincoln, Calloway was defeated 54-42. Settle totaled 15 points and 17 rebounds.
In the two games, Settle has racked up 35 points and 24 rebounds. Carson has 24 points and 13 rebounds. Seventh-grader Skylar Waller has 15 points, and sophomore Adison Hicks totaled 7 rebounds.
Calloway will have to step up their game as they take on McCracken County at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Murray at the same time on Thursday.
Murray Tigers
Benton — The Tigers moved to 2-0 with a big win over Lyon County at Marshall County Hoopfest 73-55.
Freshman Grant Whitaker followed up his 31 point performance in the season opener with a 20 point night to lead the way for the Tigers. He scored 17 in the first half as the Tigers pulled away.
The Hoopfest Player of the Game was Gabe Taylor who dropped in 16 points and was stellar on the defensive end.
At one point the Tigers led by 27 en route to their decisive win and made a statement for Region 1 basketball.
Other impressive stats come from several players. Darius Duffy netted 17 points and totaled 8 rebounds. Trey Boggess totaled 9 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Whitaker had 5 rebounds.
The Crosstown Classic is just days away and the Tigers look like they are in mid-season form.
