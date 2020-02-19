MAYFIELD — Calloway County went into Graves County and came out with a win, 53-43.
It was a foul fest that saw Charlee Settle pick up her fourth in the third quarter. Still, she was able to play smart and stay on the court for the Lady Lakers while several Lady Eagles fouled out.
With about four minutes left to play in the game, Lady Eagles head coach Brandon Fisher was issued a technical foul following a foul call on one of his players that resulted in her fouling out.
All in all the Lakers went 32-42 at the free throw line, with Settle taking 16 and Skylar Waller taking 10.
Settle finished the game with 22 points and 13 rebounds, while Waller had 14 points. The Lady Lakers also got good contributions out of Elle Carson with seven points and Adison Hicks with seven.
Calloway closed the game out in the fourth quarter with their biggest offensive output of the game of 23 points and defensively they held the Lady Eagles to 14 in the final frame.
The Lady Laker out-rebounded Graves 31-22, out-shot them 47% to 42%, and held them to 43 points for the second time this season.
Calloway County has one game left before the district tournament next week where they will face Murray High for a shot at Marshall County in the district championship.
