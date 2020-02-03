MURRAY — Saturday night, the Calloway County Lady Laker girls’ basketball team dished out a 75-34 win against Caldwell County.
Besides a phenomenal defense, the Lady Lakers’ shooting accuracy is what won the game on Saturday.
Calloway’s season average has been 50% so far this season. This weekend, the Lady Lakers shot 30 of 54 from the field to increase that accuracy to 55.6 percent.
Many Lady Lakers were able to contribute impressive individual stats against Caldwell.
Senior Charlee Settle was able to score a whopping 28 points. She shot 11 of 13 from the field for 84.6 percent accuracy.
Another Lady Laker athlete in double digits was junior Elle Carson with 14 points. Carson also grabbed six rebounds.
Three Calloway players contributed eight points: Reese Settle, Skylar Waller, and Adison Hicks.
The Lady Lakers will compete next in Mayfield on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
