MAYFIELD — The Calloway County Lakers came up short in two tournament games yesterday at Graves County. In the opening round game, the Lakers lost 62-55 to the Marion, IL Wildcats.
It was a tough loss for the Lakers as they shot well below their 70% average at the free throw line and had a cold spell on offense during the third quarter that ultimately was the difference.
In the second game of the day the Lakers lost on a last second layup to Christian County 54-52.
With the game tied and five seconds left to play, the Lakers had the ball with a chance to win it, but a turnover led to the fast break and the Colonels escaped with the two-point victory.
Cade Butler scored 13 in game one and 17 in game two. Ki Franklin scored 14 in game one. Chandler Steele had 12 in game one and 14 in game two. Kad Mize scored 10 in game two.
Calloway 10-27 from the three-point line in the two games combined.
The two losses come on the heels of a home tournament win for the Lakers. Now they have to get ready to face South Warren at 12 p.m.
