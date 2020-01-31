PADUCAH — The Calloway County boys’ basketball team suffered a 58-36 loss in Graves County last night.
The Eagles took the lead early on and ended the first 14-11. By the end of the half, the Lakers were down 28-17.
After the third, the Lakers gained some ground, trailing only 34-27.
But the Eagles held Calloway to two points in the fourth. Those two points were scored by Matthew Ray’s field goal. The Lakers went home with a 58-36 loss.
Chandler Steele led the team with 18 points. Kade Mize had eight.
CCHS seemed to have an off night with their point guard Evan Garrison out for injury. They will play again on Saturday in Lyon County.
