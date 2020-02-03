EDDYVILLE — This weekend, the Calloway County boys’ basketball team traveled to Lyon County and came home with a 64-50 win.
The game started off as a tight matchup. After the first quarter, it was tied at 23-23.
Headed into half time, the Lakers had managed to take the lead at 26-23. When the teams resumed play, Calloway finally showed their dominance and stretched it out to 48-39 by the end of the third quarter. At the conclusion of the night, the Lakers went home with a 64-50 win.
The game was truly a group effort with four Laker athletes scoring in double digits.
Chandler Steele and Ki Franklin both led the team with 14 points each.
Cade Butler contributed 13 points. He was five of six from the two-point line. Kade Mize tacked on 12 points.
Evan Garrison scored seven points. Garrison was three of three from the field for 100 percent accuracy.
Next up, Calloway will take on the Mayfield Cardinals on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
