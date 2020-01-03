BENTON — (KPNS) For the second time in seven days, a First Region basketball coach is in trouble with the law.
Previously reported by WPSD Local 6, second-year Marshall County girls coach Dan Langhi was arrested at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday and charged with driving under the influence and speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit, after being stopped going 98 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the citation, the deputy “smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage,” and that Langhi’s eyes were “not tracking smoothly.” The citation added that Langhi, 42, refused to submit to a blood test.
This comes after former St. Mary boys coach Wes Overstreet was arrested Saturday and charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and possession of a controlled substance in Carbondale.
Overstreet resigned his position on Tuesday morning and is due in court Jan. 21.
Before taking over for Martin Clapp prior to the 2018-19 season, Langhi — a Marshall County alum and 1996 Mr. Basketball runner-up, who was selected No. 31 overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2000 NBA Draft — spent seven seasons as the Lady Marshals’ volleyball coach. He also served as a basketball assistant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.