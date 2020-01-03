BARLOW — The Murray High Lady Tigers led wire to wire in their 60-38 win over Ballard Memorial last night. After a couple of tight games in their home Christmas Tournament, this one was never in doubt.
Calli Carver led the way with 27 points and hauled in nine rebounds to lead the Lady Tigers. Her presence in the paint was too much for the Lady Bombers.
Other notable stat getters included Makenzie Turley with 18 points and Jamera Jones with eight points and 10 rebounds. Head coach Tom Foust was pleased with the overall performance and particularly the way they shot the basketball.
“We shot about 46%, paced ourselves well and weathered any lull we had,” Foust said. The Lady Tigers return to action Saturday at McCracken County in a 10:30 a.m. game.
In the second game of the night, the Tigers rolled to a 76-39 win without leading scorer Grant Whitaker, who was out sick.
The Tigers led from start to finish and got big contributions from Gabe Taylor, 17 points, and Lincoln English, 13 points and eight rebounds.
In the big win the Tigers were able to get some other guys playing time, like Sebastian Lawrence, six points and six rebounds, and English.
They will be in action next against Prodigy Prep out of Orlando on Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
