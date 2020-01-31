MURRAY— The Murray High Tiger basketball team sent the Mayfield Cardinals home with a 67-56 loss last night.
However, it wasn’t until the second half that the Tigers were able to pull ahead. The Cardinals were up 15-13 after the first and 33-27 after the second.
But Murray High turned the score around 47-43 after the third quarter and stretched it out to 67-56 by the end of the night.
Three Tiger athletes scored in double digits yesterday. Freshman Grant Whitaker led with 17 points and six rebounds. Senior Hunter Utley scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds and was nine of ten from the free throw line. Junior Gabe Taylor finished up with 12 points and two rebounds.
Darius Duffy added eight points and grabbed six rebounds as well as being a major contributor to the Tiger defense.
Murray High will next compete at McKenzie Tennessee on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
