MURRAY — Calloway County had a tough night against the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado on Homecoming night.
The final score of 71-56 gave the Lakers their 11th loss of the season as they moved to 16-11.
With just under five minutes left to play the Lakers cut the Tilghman lead to 10, but were never able to get closer in the final frame.
Things took a turn in the second quarter where the Blue Tornado outscored the Lakers 19-12 to take a nine-point lead to halftime. Then it got worse in the third with the Lakers getting outscored by another six points. By the time the fourth quarter started the Lakers trailed by 15 points.
They were able to play the fourth to a draw bu the hole was already dug and they couldn’t get out.
Chandler Steele led the Lakers with 19 points, Ki Franklin scored 12, and Kade Mize had 10 in the loss. The Lakers were just 3-12 from the three-point line and had 25 turnovers.
They will be back in action on Friday in their regular season finale against Ballard Memorial on the road as part of a doubleheader with the girls.
