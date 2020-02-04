Lady Trojans 58
Lady Tigers 37
DIXON — A trip to face Region 2 foe Webster County didn’t end the way the Murray High Lady Tigers wanted it to as they lost 58-37.
Calli Carver had an excellent game as she scored 21 points and hauled in 11 rebounds. She went 8-9 from the floor.
The Lady Tigers went 3-16 from the three-point line and 10-14 from two.
In the final quarter they were only able to put together six points on offense as the Lady Trojans closed out with stellar defense.
Angela Gierhart scored six points on 2-8 from the arc, while Makenzie Turley scored five points.
The first quarter was the real difference as the Lady Trojans jumped out to a 10-point lead 20-10 by the end of the first.
Now, the Lady Tigers have until Friday to prepare for the big district Crosstown Classic against the Lady Lakers at 6 p.m.
Tigers 67,
Rebels 60
MCKENZIE, TN — The Tigers picked up a big win in Tennessee last night against the McKenzie Rebels 67-60.
It was a great final tuneup for the boys before they host the Calloway County Lakers in a massive district clash and another iteration of the Crosstown Classic.
Grant Whitaker was on his game once again and led the team in all three stat categories with 26 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.
Darius Duffy had an ultra-efficient night going 6-7 from the floor and scoring 13 points to go along with four rebounds.
Hunter Utley scored 11 points on seven shots and grabbed seven rebounds.
Charvell McCallister added 10 points and Gabe Taylor scored seven.
The Tigers shot 26-49 from the floor and were 10-12 from the free throw line.
Next up will be the Calloway County Lakers on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.