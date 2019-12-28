TIGERS 48,
COMETS 47
RUSSELVILLE — Over the weekend, the Murray High Tiger boys’ basketball team traveled to Logan County to compete in the Roy’s Bar-B-Que/ 1st Southern National Bank Classic and came home the tournament’s champions after their tight 48-47 win against Carlisle County on Saturday.
According to head coach Dior Curtis, “In tournament situations, we just want to win by one.”
That’s all it took for the Murray Tigers to come home with a trophy, just one point. A win’s a win.
Grant Whitaker was a huge contributor to the victory, totaling 23 points and six rebounds. Whitaker’s field goal percentage was 70 percent. Charqwan McCallister also shot in double digits with 10.
The Tigers’ next matchup will be on Thursday at Ballard Memorial at 7:30 p.m.
LADY JAGUARS 50,
LADY TIGERS 48
MURRAY — In the third place game against Cooper, the Murray High Lady Tigers put up a fight and held a lead late, but free throws by freshman Whitney Lind iced it.
The performance earned Lind the player of the game award for Cooper and the 50-48 win.
A three-point shot at the buzzer by Angela Gierhart made it a two point loss, but it was out of reach at five points after the free throws by Lind with five seconds left.
Makenzie Turley and Gierhart each scored 17 points in the loss and Callie Carver scored 12.
The Lady Tigers will begin a long road stretch in the new year starting with a trip to Ballard Memorial on Jan. 2 at 6 p.m.
