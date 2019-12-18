Lakers 60, Eagles 50
MURRAY — Last night, the Calloway County Laker boys’ basketball team hosted a tight game against a tough district opponent in the Graves County Eagles.
It was a tightly contested game early on, and at the end of the first half, the game was neck and neck at 26-26.
Even after the end of the third quarter, it was still a tight game, with Calloway only leading by one.
The Lakers eventually pulled away by outscoring the Eagles by nine in the fourth and decisive quarter, ending the game 60-50.
Senior Kade Mize led his team with 17 points, and senior Cade Butler netted a total of 13. Senior Chandler Steele contributed 11 and added six blocks.
Next up, the Lakers will compete against Cairo, ILL, at the Paducah Tilghman Christmas Tournament on Friday night at 4:30 p.m.
Lady Marshals 65, Lady Tigers 42
The Lady Tigers dropped their second straight district game with a 65-42 loss to Marshall County Tuesday night.
In the first half, Murray High battled tightly with the Lady Marshals and trailed but just one at the break.
Makenzie Turley had a phenomenal night from the floor with 19 points, but she was the only player in double figures for the Lady Tigers.
Meanwhile, the Lady Marshals got solid scoring out of Cayson Conner (18), Halle Langhi (17), Presley Jezik (10) and Layne Pea (10).
Jamera Jones and Angela Gierhart each scored eight, but ultimately turnovers were the difference, with the Lady Marshals scoring 14 points off of 16 turnovers forced.
The Lady Tigers will look to rebound Thursday night at Corbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.