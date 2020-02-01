Lady Tigers 44,
Lady Colonels 30
HOPKINSVILLE — Angela Gierhart scored the first five points of the game for the Lady Tigers and they carried that momentum from beginning to end over Chrsitian County for a 44-30 win on the road.
Gierhart finished the game with six points, as Makenzie Turley caught fire and scored five straight herself in teh opening quarter.
The Lady Tigers then used a 10-0 run to seprarate themselves even more and Turley was critical in it by scoring eight straight.
By the end, Turley had a team-high 16 points. Calli Carver and Jamera Jones each added big points in the win with 10 and 12 respectively. The Lady Tigers dominated the boards too asJones came down with 19 rebounds alone andCarver grabbed eight.
Late in the game, the Lady Tigers pulled in three straight offensive rebounds off of missed free throws and iced the game away.
Murray High will return to action on MOnday when they travel to play Webster County at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Maroons 51,
Lady Lakers 32
MADISONVILLE — One of the top-ranked teams in the state gave Calloway all they could handle Friday night and the Lady Lakers lose 51-32.
Madisonville has lost just one game all year and they were up to the task agains the Lady Lakers as they executed a great defensive gameplan.
Adison Hicks led the way with 11 points in the loss, all in the fourth quarter, and Charlee Settle was limited to just eight points after averaging over 20 points per game.
The Lady Lakers shot 27% from the floor and just 21% from the three-point line. They also turned the ball over 19 times in the loss. Settle was 4-12 but did pull in 18 rebounds.
At the end of the first quarter the Lady Lakers had just three points, from Elle Carson’s three-point make to start her night.
Carson finished with five on the night., and Skylar Waller scored eight on 4-11 shooting.
Calloway will play again tonight at home against Caldwell County at 7 p.m.
