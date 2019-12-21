LAKERS 77, UHA 62
PADUCAH — The Lakers fell behind 7-0 but responded well with a couple of runs in the first quarter and they ended the night with a 77-62 win over the Blazers.
Calloway County was led in scoring by Chandler Steele’s 20 points and he also grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double.
Ki Franklin also recorded a double-double with a team-high 14 rebounds and 15 points. Cade Butler and Evan Garrison also finished in double digits with 14 and 18 respectively.
The Lakers only needed five made three’s in the win and improved to 5-2 on the year.
They play two games today against Paducah Tilghman at 12 p.m. and Cairo, IL at 4:30 p.m.
LADY TIGERS 47,
LICOLN COUNTY 35
CORBIN — The Murray High School Lady Tigers took a trip to Corbin, Kentucky, yesterday, and finished the night victorious 47-35 against Lincoln County. This win was much needed after a four-game losing streak.
The win was a team effort. Makenzie Turley led with 18 points, and Callie Carver scored 16. Jamera Jones had eight, and Angela Gierhart totaled six.
Head coach Tom Foust said, “We were very patient in all of our offenses. We worked the ball around and got the shots we wanted. We saw every kind of zone, man, and press. Just an absolute team effort. We had (Jade) Oakley faceguard their best player and held her to nine.”
The Lady Tigers will compete again in Corbin tomorrow at 2 p.m. This time, they will face off against Whitley County.
TIGERS 71,
MCLEAN COUNTY 56
MORGANTOWN — The Murray High Tigers’ boys’ basketball team competed in Butler County last night against McLean County. The Tigers finished up with a 71-56 win.
At the end of the first, the Tigers had taken the lead 21-14. However, they slipped in the second quarter and ended the half tied 31-31. In the third, Murray High came back alive with a 55-45 lead and carried that momentum through to the fourth.
Jorden Duffy scored a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Grant Whitaker totaled 21 points and four rebounds. Trey Boggess finished up with seven points and six rebounds. Gabe Taylor was four of five from the three-point line and totaled 12 points.
The Murray High Tigers have another matchup tomorrow at 1 p.m. They will battle against Owensboro Catholic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.