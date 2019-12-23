LADY LAKERS 47,
LADY TIGERS 55
LOUISVILLE — The Lady Lakers suffered a tight loss to Breckinridge County on Saturday 55-47.
Charlee Settle and Elle Carson were the only Calloway athletes to score in double digits. Settle netted 29 points and Carson totaled 12. Settle had a double-double with 14 rebounds.
The Lady Lakers will host Paducah Tlmghman at the Murray Bank Hardwood Tournament at 2 p.m. on Friday.
LAKERS 2-1
CAIRO, ILL — This weekend the Calloway County boys’ basketball team competed in the Paducah Tilghman Christmas Tournament. On Friday night, they beat University Heights 77-62, but lost 61-52 on Saturday morning against Paducah Tilghman. Then, they finished up with a win Saturday evening against Cairo, ILL. The Lakers won 62-54.
Three Calloway athletes made the All-tournament team: Chandler Steele, Ki Franklin, and Cade Butler.
The Lakers will compete next when they host the Murray Tipoff Classic on Friday. Their first opponent will be Livingston Central at 2 p.m.
TIGERS 3-0
MORGANTOWN — The Murray High boys’ basketball team traveled to compete in the Hebrews 12 Coffee Christmas Classic this weekend. They remained undefeated, ending Saturday 3-0.
Their first match up was on Friday against McClean County, and the Tigers prevailed 71-56. Then, they had a tight matchup with Owensboro Catholic and came out on top 54-50. They finished the night by completely dominating Todd County Central 71-35.
The Tigers will have their next matchup on Friday at Roy’s Bar-B-Que/ 1st Southern National Bank Classic hosted by Russellville at 6 p.m.
