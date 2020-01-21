Lakers 55
Vikings 45
PADUCAH — Calloway County pulled away from the St. Mary Vikings in the second half and earned the win 55-45 on the road.
It was a good bounce back win after the tough loss at the Kentucky 2A state tournament on Thursday.
Calloway got good nights out of Chandler Steele, Kade Mize, Ki Franklin, and Evan Garrison in the win.
Steele finished with a double-double, 17 points and 12 rebounds. Franklin scored 12. Garrison scored eight and pulled in eight rebounds. Mize scored eight points, including six in the fourth quarter to close the game out.
Calloway County will return to action on Friday night when they travel to Marshall County for a huge district matchup.
