Tigers 66
Vikings 41
PADUCAH — Murray High controlled the game from the outset at St. Mary on Tuesday night and came away with a 66-41 win.
It was a good bounce back for the Tigers (18-4) after their loss at the All A in Frankfort over the weekend.
Leading the way for the Tigers was Grant Whitaker with 15 points and eight rebounds. Charqwan McCallister also scored 15 off the bench. Hunter Utley scored 10 to round out the double-digit scorers.
By the end of the fourth quarter the bench was cleared and some backups were able to get points, including Carter Allen who scored four.
Murray High will return to action on Thursday in another road game, this time at Mayfield at 7:30 p.m.
Lady Lakers 62
Blue Tornado 42
PADUCAH — Calloway County put forth a dominant defensive effort en route to their 62-42 win over Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday night on the road.
They got a solid effort out of Charlee Settle, who led all scorers, with 24 points and 16 rebounds.
In the first half the story was Adison Hicks who hit four three-point shots to help the Lady Lakers pull away to a 42-20 lead at halftime. She finished the game with 14 points.
Elle Carson and Skylar Waller each scored 10 in the win and the Lady Lakers shot 8-23 from the three-point line.
Next up they will face Madisonville North Hopkins on Friday in another road game at 7:30 p.m.
