TIGERS 72, PANTHERS 60
TIGERS 80, EAST
ROBERTSON 48
RUSSELVILLE — The Murray High Tigers built a 15-point lead in the first half and carried the momentum to a 72-60 win over the Cumberland County Panthers int he first of two games Friday in Russelville.
Grant Whitaker scored 24 and Gabe Taylor scored 20 in the opening round win. Darius Duffy had a double-double with 10 points and 16 rebounds.
Game two featured the Tigers against East Robertson and they won big, 80-48.
A huge third quarter where the Tigers outscored their opponent 30-11 was the difference.
Duffy finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds, and Whitaker scored 19 with seven assists. Charvelle McCallister rounded out the double digit scorers with 14 points.
LADY LAKERS 73,
BLUE TORNADO 33
MURRAY — With 1:21 left to play in the first half, the Calloway County Lady Lakers had the clock running with a 37-point lead. By the time it was over they had a 73-33 win over the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado.
Charlee Settle scored 27 in the contest, hauled in 12 rebounds, and dished out eight assists. She is in prime position to break Averee Fields career rebound record today as the Lady Lakers play a pair of games to close out their tournament.
Skylar Waller had a solid game with 21 points and the Lady Lakers controlled the game from the tip.
