Blue Tornado 55
Tigers 51
PADUCAH — The Murray High Tiger boys’ basketball team suffered a devastating 55-51 loss on the road against Paducah Tilghman last night.
Grant Whitaker led the Tigers with 16 points. Hunter Utley and Trey Boggess each scored eight. Darius Duffy added six points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers shot just 6-21 from the three-point line, as a team that came in shooting 44% from the arc.
Next up, Murray High will take on the winner of Christian Fellowship and Fulton City at 7:45 p.m. on Monday when Mayfield hosts the All-A Classic.
Hawthorne earns fourth newcomer honor
MURRAY — Junior Laci Hawthorne of the Murray State women’s basketball team has been named as the OVC Newcomer of the Week for the fourth time this season, the league office announced Tuesday.
Laci Hawthorne averaged 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as the Racers went 1-1 to open OVC play. The junior had a big night against UT Martin when she notched 20 points and eight rebounds on 69.2-percent shooting (9-13). Against SEMO, Hawthorne delivered a balanced performance with seven points, seven rebounds and three assists. She finished the week shooting 52.6-percent from the floor and 70-percent from the free throw line including a 5-for-6 performance against the Redhawks.
