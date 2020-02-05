Lady Lakers 45,
Lady Cardinals 40
MAYFIELD — The Calloway County Lady Lakers took the lead early and were able to hold on to it for the majority of the game against the Mayfield Cardinals in the 45-40 win.
They led after each of the four quarters, 12-7, 21-19, 31-22, and the final 45-40.
In their final tuneup before the Crosstown Classic on Friday, Charlee Settle and Elle Carson had a combined 30 points. Settle scored 17 and Carson had 13. For the most part, Settle did her damage at the free throw line going 8-10.
Carson hit three three-point shots in the win and the Lady Lakers shot 7-22 from the arc as a team. Meanwhile, Skylar Waller scored seven points and Adison Hicks had six.
Calloway County didn’t have their best shooting night as they went 7-19 from the floor and 10-17 from the free throw line, but their defense was solid. They held the Lady Cardinals to 4-24 from the three-point line.
Next up they will face the Lady Tigers of Murray High on Friday at 6 p.m. in the CFSB Center for round two of the Crosstown Classic.
Lakers 63, Cardinals 56
MAYFIELD — Cade Butler had 13 points in the opening half and paced the Lakers to a 63-56 win over the Mayfield Cardinals.
Things got testy in the fourth quarter when the Cardinals tied it with 6:15 left at 45-45. The Lakers got a three-point shot from Kade Mize to retake the lead and followed it up with a defensive stop and a Ki Franklin layup.
After a little bit of a back and forth the Cardinals cut it back to a two-point game with one minute left. That’s when Chandler Steele finished a layup through contact and made the free throw to push it back to a five-point lead.
Steele and Ki Franklin both scored 16 points to lead the Lakers. Butler cooled off in the second half, but finished with 15 points.
For the game Calloway shot 49% from the floor and had 10 turnovers. They forced 10 turnovers by the Cardinals to even that stat out and held them to 40% from the floor.
Calloway returns to action on Friday in the Crosstown Classic at 7:30 p.m. inside the CFSB Center.
