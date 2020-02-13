MURRAY — As the Racers make their way to face off against the Governors there’s plenty on the line, still, the plan of attack remains the same — one game at a time.
One of the key matchups on the night will come between Anthony Smith and the preseason All-OVC Player of the Year. Quick trivia question. Who beat out Ja Morant for Freshman of the Year? That would be Austin Peay’s Terry Taylor. Now entering into his third season he has been a force to be reckoned with every game. He’s averaged 21.5 points per game, good for third in the league, and 12.1 rebounds which is tops in the conference. On the rebounding front, Taylor is leading the way by dominating on both fronts. At 4.6 offensive rebounds per game and 7.5 defensive boards, Smith will have the difficult task of keeping Taylor in check.
Team-wise the Racers and Governors are on par with each other in multiple stat categories, such as points per game, 79, or scoring margin, just north of 10. It will truly be a Battle of the Border in Clarksville.
