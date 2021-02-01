Belmont takes command late to edge Murray State on road

MURRAY — A last-second blocked shot was all that kept the Murray State Racers from scoring a win Saturday night in what finally became a 72-71 defeat to the visiting Belmont Bruins at the CFSB Center.
The Racers had a chance to win with possession of the ball and 11.3 seconds remaining in what was a fantastic Ohio Valley Conference game with the same feel as their five clashes in the OVC Tournament championship game since 2013.
Tevin Brown’s shot in the lane for the win was blocked by Belmont’s Nick Muszynski, after the Bruins had gone ahead seconds before on a free throw by Ben Sheppard.
The Racers (7-8) fell to 4-6 in the OVC as they begin a four-game road trip Monday at Southeast Missouri.
MSU’s KJ Williams had another big game with 18 points and 16 rebounds, less than 48 hours after he posted 25 and 16 against Tennessee State. Brown added 13 points to the MSU stat sheet, while Demond Robinson scored 11 points and Chico Carter Jr. scored 10 points.
The Racers jumped ahead in the first half by seven at 7:55, but had to settle for a 37-32 lead at the halftime intermission. The second half began with Belmont scoring the first five points, but the Racers scored the next seven to equal their largest lead of the game 44-37 with 15:57 remaining. Baskets by Devin Gilmore keyed an 8-0 run for the Racers and a 55-45 lead with 11:44 left.
Once Belmont tied the game 61-61 with 5:51 left, everyone in The Bank knew this one was going down to the wire.
Brown’s 3-pointer with 1:28 left put the Racers in front 71-68, but Belmont’s Luke Smith’s three-point play tied the game with 42 seconds left, setting up the final act of this play. After an MSU turnover, Ben Sheppard hit one of two free throws to give the Bruins the lead for good.
