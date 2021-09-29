(TNS) Six months after being bypassed for not only the NCAA Tournament but the National Invitation Tournament, one of the country’s top mid-major basketball programs has agreed to a move it hopes will bring an eventual celebration in St. Louis.
Belmont will join the St. Louis-based Missouri Valley Conference starting in 2022-23, giving the league, which plays its men’s basketball tournament at Enterprise Center, 11 members.
The university in Nashville, Tennessee, will be leaving the Ohio Valley Conference, further depleting that league, as it seeks a higher level of competition in a league that is more likely to receive multiple postseason berths.
“The expansion committee has been very involved the last three or four years to ascertain if there was any institution that makes sense” to add, MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson said. “We never felt like we had to expand, but if someone was a great match we’d proceed. Belmont did and became a pretty easy decision.”
The basketball-driven decision gives the MVC a program that has played in the NCAA Tournament eight times since 2006. However, in the OVC, winning the league tournament was the only way to reach that goal.
Belmont has had at least 20 wins in 11 consecutive seasons. The Bruins were 26-4 in 2020-21 but were not selected for the postseason after losing in the OVC tournament.
Given that Belmont’s addition gives the MVC an odd number of teams, Jackson was pressed on the possibility of further expanding.
“I’m comfortable with 11,” he said. “Maybe in my simplistic mind I just look at it as math. I don’t think there’s any problem playing with 11. There are several conferences that have 11, and they’ve been able to function quite well.”
The MVC has gone through its own evolution in the last decade, losing Creighton and Wichita State and adding Loyola Chicago and Valparaiso.
Jackson said no programs are in danger of leaving, so the move to add one or more schools is about strengthening this time, not replenishing.
Belmont has gone 52-11 in two seasons under coach Casey Alexander. Overall, the Bruins have finished the regular season in first place or tied for first in eight of nine seasons. The MVC will offer a stronger schedule.
“Clearly the success of the teams in the league from top to bottom is a major attraction for us,” Alexander said. “It sets the bar high, and we are fully aware there’s a lot of work for us to do. Regardless of what we’ve done, we have to get better. I anticipate we’ll do well.”
