Beshear in disagreement with KHSAA, doesn’t intend to overturn decision

MURRAY — High school coaches and athletes can breathe a momentary sigh of relief after Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he has no intention of overturning the KHSAA decision to resume fall sports.
Last week, the KHSAA made a highly anticipated decision to move forward with fall sports as planned. That allowed for athletes to begin full practices on Monday, Aug. 24, but there was always the looming possibility of Gov. Beshear putting a halt to fall sports.
When asked about it last week, Gov. Beshear stated that he was surprised that, given the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky, the KHSAA decided to move ahead with sports.
Many feared that Gov. Beshear would ultimately put a stop to sports before they got started. In response to this fear, several people organized a protest for Monday with the message, “Let them play” on display in Frankfort with hopes of convincing Gov. Beshear to allow the season to continue as planned.
The expectation was that Gov. Beshear would address fall sports by mid-week, but with the added pressure of the protestors on Monday, he made his thoughts known.
“We’re not going to overturn that decision,” Gov. Beshear said. “And it’s not because I think it’s a good decision or a wise decision. If we’re going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me, all over Kentucky, taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions.”
He also said that superintendents, coaches and others would be required to make tough but wise decisions in regard to what’s best for the athletes.
Despite his reservations about allowing the fall high school sports to continue, the athletes will be allowed to carry on and if everyone does their part the season will be completed.
However, one outbreak could spell the end for the season.
“This is one where the referees, the athletic directors, everybody else should be watching every single event,” Gov. Beshear said. “The moment something isn’t done right, shut it down.”
He added that if COVID-19 protocols were disregarded he still reserves the right to shut down fall sports.
“I’m not going to let our kids go undefended,” Gov. Beshear said.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett helped guide the way for fall sports to return and after the announcement from Gov. Beshear he expressed his gratitude.
“We are pleased with the faith he has shown in our local schools and communities to manage this additional challenge,” Tackett said. “I believe with the summer program we structured, our 280 schools and their 18 sports and sport-activities have shown they are able to balance the requirements of this pandemic with the needs of the students to participate.”
The fall season won’t look like a typical year, the coronavirus has made sure of that, but any season is better than no season.
“It won’t look like last school year or next school year, but the kids get to try and play, and for that we are grateful,” Tackett said. “He and the Lt. Governor have listened to us on numerous occasions as we have advocated and listened to all of our constituents and they deserve the chance to make this work.”
With practices underway and competition set to begin on Sept. 7 for all sports, except football (which will begin on Sept. 11), there is a possibility of a shortened season due to the high-contact nature of football, soccer and volleyball.
“I have concerns, that by starting with some of the most high-contact sports, that we risk a shortened season,” Gov. Beshear said. “We risk every other sport that’s going to follow.”
Murray High football coach Keith Hodge said that the relief won’t come until the first football game is set to start.
“Nothing is promised, but we probably won’t feel that relief until the lights come on at Ty Holland and that pregame music fires up,” Hodge said. “What is a great feeling, is how these players have practiced all summer long with a sense of urgency and belief we’d get to play. That’s been impressive.”
