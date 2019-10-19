MURRAY — A tough decision had to be made by head coach Chris Champion and his coaching staff prior to last night’s game against Madisonville North Hopkins. They elected to go all out to slow down the run game by the number three running back in the nation, and leave their cornerbacks on an island.
By the end of the first half, the Maroons had just one rushing touchdown and it was by quarterback Hayden Reynolds, but the QB also had six passing touchdowns in the first half as the Maroons put a running clock on the Lakers in the first half en route to a 58-21 victory.
“For the most part it was just us getting beat and I’m not going to put all of that on our defensive backs,” Champion said. “There were times where that kid (Reynolds) had five or six seconds to throw the ball because their offensive line was that stinking good, and you can’t ask any defensive back no matter who good they are to stay in coverage that long…That’s on me and my coaching staff. That was a gamble that we wanted to take to try to shut down the run, so a lot of that is on us and not the kids.”
It may not look like it in the stat book, but Calloway was solid against Jeriah Hightower, who came into the game just 130 yards from 2,000 for the year and averaging 233 per game on the ground. By the end of the night, he had 20 carries and 167 yards. They kept him below the average, and they did it because they tackled very well.
“A lot of credit goes out to our young guys on defense,” Champion said. “Our defensive linemen did a pretty good job holding their ground, and I’ll tell you, that’s a great offensive line. Not a good one, but a great one, and we were able to throw some different mixes up there and our defensive line was able to hold their ground and when they did that it opened up gaps and guys like Montrell Rogers, Karsen Starks, and Isaac Smith.”
On the offensive side of the ball, the Lakers got their first score of the night from Jacob Watters on one of the few runs he was able to get any momentum on. Much like the offensive line for the Maroons, the defensive line is big and physical and shut down the Calloway run game for the most part, so when Watters got the edge in the first quarter with about three minutes left and found the end zone from 37 yards out it was a big confidence boost.
The run was preceded by a long pitch and catch to Luke Schwepker for 30-plus yards and put the Lakers in striking range.
Later on in the half, the third member of the 4x200m relay team, Aaron Fennel, broke lose and showed off his wheels on a 75 yard kickoff return TD. It was the first of the year for him and Champion said with those guys, it’s just a matter of time before they break one.
“Anytime those guys get in the open field there’s a possibility to score,” Champion said. “When they got a little sliver of light there they were able to bust it and if those guys get in the open field there’s not anybody that’s going to catch them.”
Kanyon Franklin scored the final TD of the game for Calloway in the closing moments of the fourth quarter amidst a running clock.
The next game for the Lakers will be another big district test. This time on the road at Logan County.
Final Stats:
John Foster 6-16 for 64 yards
Kanyon Franklin three carries 58 yards and a TD
Jacob Watters nine carries for 44 yards and a TD
Zach Orange two carries for 26 yards
Luke Schwepker 4 catches for 57 yards
Watters one catch for seven yards
Karsen Starks led the team in tackles with seven, five solo, and four assists, and a half sack
Aaron Fennel had five tackles, four solo and two assists
Montrell Rogers had four tackles, three solo, and two assists
Connor Potts picked up the other half of the sack and forced the only turnover of the game with a fumble by the Maroons.
