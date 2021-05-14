MURRAY—The Murray Tigers’ four-run fifth was not enough to get the win over the Lyon County Lyons on Thursday as the Tigers fell, 7-4.
The Lyons got things going early in the first inning on an RBI single by Travis Yancy to give Lyon the early 1-0 lead.
Jackson Shoulders extended the lead for the Lyons on an RBI double to push the Lyons lead to 2-0.
Lyon finished the first with an RBI single by Aidan Rush to put the Lyons ahead 3-0.
Neither offense could get anything going after the first inning. Kade Gibson, who started the game for Murray at pitcher, started to settle into the game and find his spots in the strike zone.
Lyon was able to extend their lead in the top of the fourth on an error giving them a 4-0 lead.
Murray battled back in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Carson Tucker hit an RBI single to put the Tigers on the board 4-1.
Gibson got his team back in the game on a 2-run RBI double to cut the lead to 4-3. An error by Lyon tied the game at 4-4.
The Lyons responded in the top of the sixth, however.
Rush hit another RBI single to give Lyon the 5-4 lead.
Christian O’Daniel put the game away for the Lyons with a 2-run RBI single to push the game to 7-4 in favor of the Lyons. n
