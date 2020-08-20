We have reached another important date in the path towards a return to high school sports as the KHSAA meets today to decide whether to proceed forward with their current plan or to amend it based on current information.
At the last meeting, the KHSAA Board of Control members voted to push the start of fall sports back to Sept. 7, with practices beginning on Aug. 24. The agenda for today includes six bullet points.
• Review of known data, NCAA fall recruiting calendar.
• Review four-year average enrollment figures-football and necessary action for 2021 season.
• Set dates for 2020-21 dance and competitive cheer championships.
• Consider fall season scheduling calendar.
• Consider any other COVID-19 pandemic related items.
• Consider review of contest limitations
The meeting is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. CST and will be live streamed on the KHSAA.tv youtube channel at youtube.com/khsaatv.
With the recent happenings around the nation in college athletics, I feel like there is a good chance that the season will once again be pushed back. As a sports editor, I truly wish every sport could be played at this time and that everything was back to normal. I miss covering high school athletics and telling the stories of the athletes that put it all on the field, but I also understand that at the end of the day, sports are a privilege and not a right. I have been blessed to have the opportunity to do something I love and although I’m not getting to do much of it right now, I know that this is not permanent. At some point, things will return to normal and sports will be back in full swing.
If the meeting today results in another delay to the season, then I must remember that this is only temporary. I feel for the student-athletes that have missed out on a spring season and could now miss out on a fall season. I hope I’m wrong. I hope the KHSAA takes a chance and lets the kids play this fall, but I know that there are several factors that go into these decisions and those in charge only have the kids best interest in mind. Health is their top priority and they won’t hesitate to make the tough decision.
On another note, I’d like to take a minute to rant about unwritten rules in baseball. You may or may not know about the recent situation in the MLB about Fernando Tatis Jr. and his grand slam against the Texas Rangers. For those that are unaware, let me set the scene. The San Diego Padres and the Rangers entered into the eighth inning with the Padres on top 10-3. Rangers pitcher Juan Nicasio was on the mound and in a jam with the bases loaded. He was wild in the short stretch that he was on the mound, walking two batters and giving up a pair of hits. It was the second hit of the inning that made things interesting.
Tats, Jr. stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and a seven-run lead in the eighth inning. Nicasio was still erratic and couldn’t find the strike-zone which gave Tatis Jr. a great hitters count at 3-0. That’s when Nicasio threw a get-me-over fastball right down the heart of the plate. One swing of the bat later and the Padres had increased their lead to 14-3. The grand slam for Tatis Jr. was his second homer of the game and the most controversial of his career.
The Rangers manager Chris Woodward was shocked by the fact that the bat was swung on a 3-0 count with such a large lead. He stated after the game to reporters that, “I didn’t like it personally.” Here’s where I take issue with the unwritten rules of baseball. What scenario would have made it OK for Tatis Jr. to swing away? Had it been a three-run lead would it be allowed? What about if the count had been 3-1? You see, in baseball the game isn’t over until the last pitch is thrown. In football it is apparent when one team is going to win based on score and time and the team with the lead tends to take a knee. In baseball, the “knee” is built into the rules, in my opinion, with the home team not batting in the bottom of the ninth when they have a lead. So why make a fuss about a batter taking advantage of a pitcher who is off of his game?
If the manager didn’t like it then why didn’t he pull the pitcher after he loaded the bases? If there’s anyone to get upset at, it’s the pitcher for throwing so poorly that one of the best young hitters in the game was able to crush a bad pitch into the stands.
Lastly, Tatis Jr. was the only reason any fan would’ve been tuned in to that game at that time, so the MLB should be grateful that their budding superstar delivered for those that were still watching. There are obviously some unwritten rules that make sense, but this one doesn’t.
Consider this, the Los Angeles Angels came back from a 9-3 deficit in 2017 by scoring seven runs in the ninth inning. The game wasn’t over yet and the Padres simply cushioned the lead with one swing of the bat. In my eye, there’s nothing wrong with that.
The last topic I’d like to broach today comes from the college football realm. I’m looking at the FCS schools that are planning to play non-conference games this fall while their conference has moved competition to the spring. The Murray State Racers had the option to participate in this as well and opted not to because it just doesn’t make sense. How can it be safe to play non-conference games, but unsafe to play conference games? The simplest answer is money.
It seems contradictory to allow games to be played but simultaneously say that it’s unsafe to play. It can’t be both and the reasoning behind canceling the fall season loses some strength when you allow games to be played out of the conference. I’m not saying that these games are unsafe, but the people in charge of these conferences did by moving their fall sports to the spring.
Just makes you think, which schools truly care about the welfare of the student-athletes and which ones are more worried about the finances that could be lost? I applaud Murray State for making the tough call and moving forward with no fall schedule. At least the Racers are in good hands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.