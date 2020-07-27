With the restart of Major League Baseball comes the joy of sports returning to my little world. I can’t tell you how exciting it is that professional sports are back because the presence of those leagues gives me hope that high school and college sports will resume soon.
This year’s baseball season will look quite different than years past and it brings many questions and thoughts with it. Considering the season will be just 60 games, the race for the playoffs is a sprint instead of a marathon.
So what does this mean for the MLB season and how it may play out?
First, the question of pitch counts comes to mind. In a normal year, we see teams easing their starters into the season. Capping pitchers to lower pitch counts early in the year before turning them loose by mid-season. Will we see a similar approach in a shortened season? I think that comes down to managerial philosophy. Some teams that capped pitch counts in the past I expect to continue to do so, while the rest will look at this as a chance to get an early leg up on the competition and leave starters out there as long as possible.
This also calls into question the idea of a cinderella team. If the season had ended at 60 games last season, the World Series champion Washington Nationals would have missed the playoffs. Every year there is a team that makes an early-season run, a great example being the Colorado Rockies, who seem to start hot and fall off after the All-Star break. So, will we see an early run from a team that nobody expects to reach the playoffs? Who knows, but the truth is that with the shorter season, there’s a chance we see other changes in strategies, besides letting starters go longer, because teams want to win the race.
Another angle to this season is injuries. With every game having more importance than a normal season, any games missed by star players will have a greater impact on the team. Also, teams within larger markets may have an upper-hand in this sprint because of the starting lineup they are able to buy. Farm systems aren’t as important in a season with just 60 games, and that will allow teams with a top-heavy roster to be even more successful. With that said, I think, like most, that the New York Yankees are in the best position to win a World Series this year if they stay healthy. I also think the Los Angeles Angels may surprise some people and reach the playoffs in the American League. As for the National League, I think the surprise team may be the aforementioned Rockies. I believe the way they start seasons will help them gain a large enough lead early that they can make the playoffs.
No matter how the season plays out, the fact of the matter is that we get to have a season. It’s exciting on many levels, regardless of the fact that there are no fans in the stands. Which brings me to another point of debate. I personally love the way the game feels with no fans in the stands. Having taken in some of the opening night games, there’s just something special about watching those guys perform in an empty stadium. I can’t explain it fully, but I can say that the sound of the crack of the bat was more distinct, the focus seemed more intense and the broadcast with the piped-in crowd noise was great.
As things ramp up in professional sports, there’s a sense of normalcy returning. The NBA regular-season returns this week on Thursday and I’m just as excited about seeing that season finish up. I know I’m not alone in rooting for the Memphis Grizzlies to reach the playoffs so that the world can see Ja Morant in a playoff atmosphere. My only hope is that these leagues can survive amid the pandemic. I don’t want a stoppage to occur again because I believe that is a death sentence to all local sports. For now, let’s enjoy what little bit of sports we get to watch in the coming weeks and pray that the life of these leagues lasts through the end of their season.
