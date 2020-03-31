As we all sit home quarantined due to COVID-19, there is no excuse for anyone to miss out on what I believe is the greatest football movie ever made — “Greater.”
I understand that there are many movies that could be named as the best football movie, such as “Remember the Titans”, “The Longest Yard”, “Friday Night Lights”, and the list goes on and on. However, until you’ve experienced the authenticity of “Greater” I don’t think you’ve ever seen a true sports movie.
Netflix added the film to their catalog on Tuesday and fans of sports movies will not be disappointed. The movie focuses on an offensive lineman, a position often overlooked, and the sheer determination that he put into becoming one of the best football players in the history of the Arkansas Razorbacks’ program.
Without giving too much away about the movie, I just want to say this is one of the best ‘true story’ sports movies, especially in the accuracy department. Brandon Burlsworth was a walk-on at the University of Arkansas and earned a spot in the starting lineup, but it didn’t happen until he put in the work that was necessary.
Legendary Murray State head football coach, Houston Nutt, is present in the movie as he comes in to coach during Burlsworth’s senior season.
He commented on the movie and the impact that Burlsworth had on the team during an interview with Dan Patrick on the NBC Sports Dan Patrick Show.
“He had such character, almost too good to be true,” Nutt said. “When I first met this young man, he was kind of shy. A big six-foot-four, 315 pounds, and he waited until after a meeting, kind of hung around and said, ‘Coach can I visit with you for a minute?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, sure Brandon,’ and he said, ‘Would you please don’t ever use the word rebuild? We haven’t had much success, but my teammates, Russ Brown, Grant Gary,’ and he named a few more guys, Anthony Lucas, and Clint Stoerner, ‘We paid a price. We’re ready to win and we want to win. We will do anything you want us to do,’ but they had been 4-7 and 4-7 and so it really was a message to me like, ‘Hey look, are you getting the freshmen ready for the new wave? Because I only have three months of football left at Arkansas.’ So he sent a real message.”
Another great scene from the movie featuring Nutt and Burlsworth shows the type of dedication that the walk-on had to the game. After a poor practice on Wednesday before the game against Alabama, Nutt was leaving his office. It was about 9 p.m. and as he was walking out he heard something coming from the indoor practice facility. He went to investigate and found that it was Burlsworth. What Burlsworth said was the stuff of a true competitor.
“I didn’t practice well today,” Burlsworth said, according to Nutt’s recollection. “I want to make sure my steps are right on the power encounter.”
Nutt was stunned. So, the following day he asked the team how they had spent their Wednesday night. Then he told them about Burlsworth.
“Let me tell you about one of your teammates,” Nutt said. “He was worried about how he practiced so he was at the arena last night.”
The leadership that Burlsworth displayed in that moment never left Nutt.
If you have an athlete or just love sports in general, there is no reason not to tune in to “Greater” on Netflix. Besides, it’s not like we all have a whole lot going on right now. Practice some social distancing and then let me know what you think of the movie. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this movie.
