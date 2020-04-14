When a man like Cary Miller leaves this earth, there are more than a fair share of people willing to talk about the impact he had on their lives.
Last week’s article on Miller was one of the hardest stories I’ve ever had to write. Not because of the effect he had on my life, but in the way that he affected others and my desire to do his life some semblance of justice in the form of an article.
A 29-year career simply cannot be summed up into one article. The life he lived, and the lives he touched, can’t be expressed through one sequence of words. So, I decided to reach out to some former players and assistant coaches. People who knew him better than I ever would. What I found was that there were stories on top of stories that I wanted to share. In normal, non-pandemic circumstances, I wouldn’t have the opportunity to print them, however, these are not normal times and these stories and tributes are far too poignant to keep to myself.
What I also learned was that there would be no way to summarize all of these great tales into one succinct story without losing a certain luster. These first-hand stories deserve to be read in their entirety.
So I plan to share these stories over the next few days in hopes of bringing a smile to your face and a memory to your mind. Cary Miller will be missed and he will always be remembered.
If anyone would like to send in their own anecdote of an encounter or interaction with Coach Miller, my inbox is always open. Shoot me an email at sports@murrayledger.com and I will be sure to see it.
If you are sending a story, please attach your name (full spelling), the year or years in which you were around Coach Miller, and any photos that you can find. Also, thank you to those of you that have already shared.
