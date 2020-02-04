This past weekend in sports was jam-packed with all kinds of great things to take in. A regional archery tournament hosted by Murray High, a jersey retirement ceremony for one of the all-time greats in Murray State basketball history, a Super Bowl that featured a comeback in the fourth quarter, and a pair of wins from the Murray State basketball teams.
The archery tournament saw both Murray and Calloway archers have great individual performances but come up short of the team title. Murray finished in third and Calloway earned fourth, but they each had some top-10 finishers for the day.
Nick Welch, who we had the pleasure of writing a feature on earlier this year, had the best score in the tournament with a 293 for a regional championship. Not far behind him was teammate Logan Kandratko with a 290 in fourth place.
As for Calloway, Daven Lewis shot a 286 and finished in sixth, and Leonard Henry earned a tenth place finish with a 283.
On the girls’ side, Murray High’s Ronni Like shot a 284 and finished in a tie for second place with Calloway County’s Ava Lewis. In seventh was Calloway’s Sara Archey with a 281, then in ninth was Autumn Mehr with a 281 (the tiebreaker is 10s hit and Archey had 17 while Mehr had 14).
Then, later on in the day on Saturday, the Murray State women’s basketball team picked up their third-straight conference win. With a consistent, albeit short, rotation, the Racers have picked up some steam as they fight for a spot in the OVC tournament. I’ve seen the incredible transformation of Alexis Burpo with my own eyes as she transitioned from a fringe player last season to a vital player for the Racers this season and in my opinion, an All-OVC first team member.
As the night continued on Saturday, the CFSB Center filled up in anticipation of Ja Morant getting recognized at halftime with his jersey retirement ceremony. I heard a few rumblings regarding the timing of the ceremony, which I would like to address. The greatest concern was that the jersey retirement was coming entirely too fast, considering Morant has been away from the team for less than a full year. To that point, I counter with a couple of key points.
First, Morant’s career at Murray State speaks for itself. He is arguably the greatest player to ever play for the Racers, and had he stayed for a full four years, there’s likely no record that wouldn’t have his name on it. So it goes without saying that his jersey deserved to be retired. As for timing, Murray State has set a little bit of a precedent in that regard in the last five years. It might not correlate, but I think it does when you look at what was done just a few years back with Scottie Ingram of the volleyball team. At the time, she was far and away the greatest player in volleyball history at Murray State and the university not only recognized that her jersey would be retired at some point, but decided to do it during her senior season. She still had games left and her jersey was retired. Let that sink in.
Then there was Harriet Withers with the soccer team. Another player that came in and broke record after record and established herself as the greatest to ever be a Racer, so unsurprisingly her jersey was retired. It happened less than a year after her last game. Sound familiar?
So to me, the argument that it might have been too soon to retire Morant’s jersey makes no sense. If it’s clear the jersey retirement will happen, then why wait? I believe the decision was right, even more so on the heels of the tragic accident with Kobe Bryant. Life is precious and we shouldn’t put off for tomorrow what could be done today.
As I step off my soapbox, I return to the events of the weekend. The Racers pulled off yet another OVC win and maintained their unbeaten record. On top of that, head coach Matt McMahon’s team is the first in 82 years to put together a 10-game winning streak in three straight seasons. That’s pretty wild considering the history of the program.
Of course, that brings us to the cherry on top of the weekend that was the Super Bowl. Now, I had zero rooting interest in the game outside of wanting to see Andy Reid and Tyrann Mathieu (LSU) get a super bowl ring. So there was a small part of me rooting for the Chiefs, but the larger part of me was just hoping for a quality game, unlike last year’s snooze-fest. I felt like the game delivered. The pregame, the game, the halftime show, the comeback, and the post-game, all lived up to the expectation and beyond.
If there was one thing I would change, it would’ve been to give Damien Williams the MVP award, but that has essentially become a quarterback’s award if more than 20 points are scored by the winning team. Still, the game was as billed. Patrick Mahomes for the fourth time led his team to a win after falling behind by 10 points. The Chiefs scored 21 unanswered and Reid got his Gatorade bath. That was probably the thing that made me the happiest while watching, because despite being sixth on the wins list as a head coach, Reid was widely regarded as a fringe Hall of Fame guy. I thought he was a Hall of Famer before the Super Bowl win, but now it’s a foregone conclusion and rightfully so. Reid is one the best to ever do it.
With the busy weekend wrapped up, I get to reflect on what transpired and I can’t help but smile. Sometimes sports deliver more than just wins and losses, and this was one of those times for me.
