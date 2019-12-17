With a new head coach that has a history of recruiting well inside the state of Kentucky, it makes me hopeful that some of the local talent may end up playing for the Racers within the next few years.
I personally can think of several guys within two hours of Murray that are deserving of a look at the least. Take for instance the state’s leading rusher from this last year, Jeriah Hightower from Madisonville North Hopkins. He’s a guy that proved week in and week out that he can get it done against anyone. His offer sheet includes Illinois State and UT Martin, as well as a preferred walk-on offer from the University of Kentucky.
He ran for 3,001 yards and 33 TDs, and didn’t play in the fourth quarter of a handful of games this year.
For those that might argue he did it against weaker competition, well I have some more stats for you. Against Logan County, a team that allowed just 68.7 yards per game rushing this year, Hightower ran for 389 yards in two games against the Cougars. Against Johnson Central, the eventual state champions, he ran for 189 yards in a loss in the state playoffs.
Others on my radar and hopefully on the Racers’ radar, include Blake Moody, Hunter Utley, Tommy Waldrop, Luke Schwepker, Blasin Moore, Kade Neely (currently committed to Louisville as a preferred walk-on), Jayden Stinson (was offered by Mitch Stewart), and Franklin Hayes.
These are just some the seniors that stood out to me this past year. There are still more players in the area that could be getting early looks, like Sebastian Lawrence and LeAndre Bolen.
Stinson led the Mayfield Cardinals to the state championship game and threw for 50 TDs this year and over 3,500 yards passing.
His favorite target, Neely, finished with 52 catches for 1,221 yards (not including stats from the state championship game as KHSAA isn’t updated) and 20 TDs. Neely also had three interceptions last season.
Utley has received nine offers now, including two from Division 1 schools, after his storied four-year career at Murray High. Last season was cut short for him but through eight games he threw for 2,354 yards and 30 TDs. Considering the current MSU roster and the offer out for Stinson, I understand that he may not receive an offer, but I would hope that he’d at least get a look. He deserves it.
As for his top target, Waldrop hauled in 71 passes for 1,178 yards and 16 TDs. For me he projects at the next level as a tight end or on the defensive side of the ball. He displayed such a feel for the run game and an incredible ability to make open-field tackles last year. One of the more eye-popping moments was a tackle on Schwepker on kick coverage. There aren’t many guys that can do that in the state. He led the team with 137 tackles and had 11 tackles for loss.
Next up is Moore. He played on a bad team at Hopkins County Central, and it’s hard to be successful on a bad team, but he stood out like a sore thumb. His ability to make catches in traffic was one of the most impressive things I saw on the football field this year. Teams knew the ball was going to him and he still made plays. Through 10 games he caught 74 passes for 1,115 yards and nine TDs. His quarterback was far from accurate, completing just 51% of his passes. I could see Moore having tons of success with a talented QB under center. Plus, his speed lives up to his name of Blasin.
One of the most under-recruited guys on my list is Moody. He’s an offensive/defensive lineman that plays with a low pad level and made one of the most impressive plays I’ve ever seen as a noseguard this year. When facing off against Hopkinsville, a team with one of the biggest offensive lines in the state, he did the impossible.
It was fourth-and-one and drew a triple-team. The center, left guard, and right guard all put hands on him to try to drive him back as Jay Bland (QB for the Tigers) put his shoulder down adding a fourth body pushing against Moody. Instead of getting driven back, Moody, with a hand in the chest of each guard and his facemask in the chest of the center, stood his ground for a solid two seconds, which was long enough for the defensive end to beat his block and grab Bland for no gain.
Moody can play on both sides of the ball and should be garnering more attention than he has so far.
Another premier wide receiver is Hayes from McCracken County. Last season he caught 69 passes for 1,556 yards and 26 TDs. That’s one score for every three catches.
Lastly there’s Schwepker, another guy that would line up at wide receiver. He had a down year last season, but still proved he has elite speed. Technique can be taught, but speed cannot.
Basically all I’m saying is that this area has been neglected in recent years, and I truly believe some of these guys can be successful at the next level, if given the opportunity.
So, to coach Hood I say, please consider these guys. On the plus side, bringing in local kids would be beneficial in drawing interest in the program as well. There would be plenty of people from Paducah that would drive to see Hayes, or from Mayfield to see Stinson, or even from the Madisonville North Hopkins area to see Hightower. It’s a win-win for the program. Give them a look and good luck this season. Can’t wait.
