I have a short update to give based on what all we have coming up this week.
Like my predecessors last year, we will be publishing the GameDay tab on Saturday’s and it will include recaps of high school games and previews for the Saturday and Sunday games throughout the year.
Also, today we released part one of the Crosstown Classic preview. Part two will be published tomorrow and it will be from the Lakers point of view.
Lastly, there will be a bonus story online previewing the Murray State season opener against UPIKE tonight. You can view all of these by visiting murrayledger.com.
Thanks for reading!
