WESTERN KENTUCKY — The Bluegrass Golf Tour has started another season of play for high school, middle school, even elementary school-aged players from throughout Kentucky, as well as surrounding states.
So far, the BGT has hosted several events throughout the commonwealth and some of those have included some players from the Murray-Calloway County area.
Last month, Calloway County’s Javen Campbell, who has performed well the past two falls, participated in an event at the Calvert City Country Club in Marshall County in the Girls 15-18 age division. The Lady Laker, who has won the Kentucky 2A Championships Section 1 title the past two years, just missed on a win as her 7-over-par score of 79 was bested by Anna Simpson of Bloomfield (Nelson County) by only one stroke.
Later in April, it was a player from Calloway’s crosstown rival that took center stage as Murray High’s Ian Dahncke tried his hand in an event at the Rolling Hills Country Club in the Lone Oak community near Paducah, competing in the Boys 15-18 age division. Dahncke has had some good moments in his time as a Tiger and he had another good day at a very tough course, ending with a 1-over-par score of 73, only five strokes behind the day’s winner, Jacob Lang, of Alvaton (Greenwood High School in Bowling Green).
The latest event was at the end of the month at The Cullan at Mineral State Park near Eddyville, and this included a pair of Murray High players who were competing against one another.
Lady Tigers Emerson Vaughn and Macy Saylor did battle in the Girls 15-18 age division with Vaughn getting the better of this round with an 18-hole score of 90 to Saylor’s 98. These two traded team medalist honors throughout last season, a season that ended with the Lady Tigers finishing runners-up in Region 1 and making an appearance in the state sub-sectional, Murray High’s first in a post-Region 1 Tournament since 2017.
