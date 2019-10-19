LEXINGTON — Kentucky will head to Georgia this week riding the emotional high of a thrilling victory over Arkansas at Kroger Field last Saturday night. The game is set for a 6 p.m. ET kickoff and will air on ESPN.
Lynn Bowden Jr. turned in a virtuoso performance against the Razorbacks in his first career start at quarterback, scooting his way to 196 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as well as 78 passing yards and his first career passing touchdown. The rushing total is the second-most for a quarterback in UK history and came at a time the Cats needed it most. UK churned out 330 total rushing yards in ending a threegame losing streak.
The defense held up its end of the bargain too, rebounding from a 74-yard scoring run on the second play of the game to hold Arkansas to 231 total yards the rest of the night. The unit stopped a potential game-winning drive in the closing minutes.
Georgia is coming off its first defeat of the season, a double overtime upset at the hands of South Carolina.
Emotions ran high last Saturday night.
Mired in a three-game losing streak and down to a quarterback who hadn’t played the position in years, Kentucky pulled together as a team. The comeback win over Arkansas touched off a locker room celebration with plenty of dancing and eventually with Mark Stoops being lifted off the ground by his team.
“It’s just to have fun,” Stoops said. “Those guys, they’ve invested a lot. They need to have a little fun, enjoy it. That’s really meant for us in that locker room just to have some fun.”
Georgia, by contrast, felt emotions on the other end of the spectrum after falling from the ranks of the unbeaten in double overtime against South Carolina. On Saturday at 6 p.m., the two squads will meet.
The Wildcats want to carry momentum from their win into Athens, Georgia, but they haven't been able to let that postgame celebration last past Saturday night considering the task at hand.
Scouting Georgia
• Georgia is 5-1 on the season, including a 2-1 start in league play.
• The Bulldogs are coming off their first loss of the season, a 20-17 double-overtime loss at home to South Carolina last weekend.
• UK and Georgia have played one common opponent thus far: South Carolina. The Cats lost 24-7 in Columbia on Sept. 28 and the Gamecocks followed it up with an upset win in Athens.
• Kirby Smart is in his fourth season with the Bulldogs and owns a 37-11 record during his tenure. The Bulldogs have played in the College Football Playoff twice.
• The Bulldogs scored a big win earlier this season when they knocked off Notre Dame in a thriller.
• Georgia ranks 10th nationally in total offense and 12th nationally in total defense as one of the most balanced teams in the country.
• Quarterback Jake Fromm has been incredibly efficient, completing 70 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and just three interceptions. He is 28-6 as a starter at UGA.
• The Bulldogs’ receiving corps is a balanced group with eight players having caught at least nine passes and none with more than 19.
• Georgia has 29 players who have recorded a tackle for loss this season and 11 who have gotten to the quarterback for a sack.
