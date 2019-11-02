LEXINGTON — Kentucky junior athlete Lynn Bowden Jr. has been selected to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for the third time this season after leading Kentucky to a 29-7 win over Missouri. The Hornung Award recognizes the most versatile player in college football.
In his third consecutive start at quarterback, Bowden was once again a sight to see as he accounted for 258 yards of total offense in the win. He rushed for a career-high 204 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns and playing in a downpour for most of the night, completed 3 of 7 passes for 54 yards, including a career-long 44-yard bomb that set up UK’s first score.
His 204 rushing yards is the most by a Southeastern Conference player this season. He is just the seventh player in UK history to rush for 200 yards in a game, the second quarterback to do so. Mike Fanuzzi had 208 yards in 1974 vs. Miami (Ohio) as a signal caller.
Bowden, a native of Youngstown, Ohio currently ranks fourth nationally and leads the SEC in all-purpose yardage (149.88). He also leads the SEC in kickoff return average (25.0) and ranks 10th in the SEC in rushing yards per game (74.8).
Primarily playing wide receiver in the first four games of the season, Bowden is UK’s leading receiver with 30 catches for 348 yards and one TD this season. He ranks 13th on UK’s career receptions list and is 18th on the career receiving yards list with 1,303 yards.
The Wildcats are 2-1 with Bowden behind center. After a bye this weekend, UK will play host to Tennessee in Kroger Field on Nov. 9.
The winner of the Hornung Award will be announced on March 4, 2020 at the award’s annual dinner, to be held at the Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky. Nicknamed The Golden Boy, Hornung was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Notre Dame in 1956 and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player with the Green Bay Packers whose versatility earned him enshrinement in both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fames.
Fans can vote for Bowden for the Paul Hornung Award as often as once every 24 hours at paulhornungaward.com.
