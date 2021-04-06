CAMPBELLSVILLE — The Murray High Tigers watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 12-4 loss to Boyle County on Monday at Taylor County High School in Campbellsville.
Boyle scored on a single by Luke Gaffney in the first inning, a single by Kamron Myers in the first inning, a fielder’s choice by Nathan Eldridge in the first inning
Jack Briese scored on a single in the second inning for Boyle as well.
The Tigers struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Boyle, giving up 12 runs.
Boyle got on the board in the first inning. Gaffney drove in one when Gaffney singled.
Boyle scored four runs in the seventh inning.
Boyle’s big inning was driven by a single by Briese and a double by Myers.
Eldridge was the winning pitcher for Boyle.
Eldridge allowed four hits and two runs over four and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Connor Samons entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Caden Kelly took the loss for Murray High.
Kelly went five innings, allowing six runs on eight hits and striking out two.
The Tigers scattered eight hits in the game.
Reese Wilson, Carson Tucker, Kelly, and Kade Gibson each had multiple hits for the Tigers.
Gibson, Kelly, Tucker, and Wilson each collected two hits to lead Murray High.
Boyle tallied 11 hits on the day.
Myers, Eli Glasscock, and Briese all had multiple hits for Boyle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.