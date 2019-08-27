PRINCETON— The Calloway County boy’s soccer team picked up a road win last night at Caldwell County 5-1.
Senior Dillian Granda scored twice in the first half, including one penalty kick. The Lakers earned three penalty kicks that they converted to goals during the game.
Other goal scorers were Bo Stom, Jarrett Darnell, and Deni Salas. Darnell’s was the only pne not via penalty kick besides Granda’s first.
Calloway had a 2-1 lead going to halftime and carried that momentum into the second half where they outscored Caldwell 3-0.
The Lakers took 22 shots and earned nine corner kicks.
“We had a full team effort tonight,” head coach of the Lakers Evan Pierce said. “We looked good in the second half. It’s a good time to start clicking.”
The Lakers will be at home tonight as they host the Eagles of Graves County at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.