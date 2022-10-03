AURORA — Runners dream of a morning such as the one that met the field of Saturday’s fourth annual LBL Bridge to Bridge Trail Run between Canton and Aurora.
As the majority of the 105 runners began their 13.6-mile journey, their backs were to a sun-kissed Lake Barkley with the white arch of the Lake Barkley Bridge appearing to shine. Soon, they were facing this scene, crossing the bridge into the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, drifting into the Central Hardwoods Scenic Trail and ending the trek by crossing the Eggners Ferry Bridge above Kentucky Lake at Aurora.
“I could ask for a (better morning), but I don’t know how I could get it,” said race organizer Mike Wicker. “It was beautiful. It was 45, 48 degrees at start time ...absolutely perfect.”
Even better for Wicker, the race once again attracted at least 100 runners, meaning the main beneficiary of this event, as has been the case each year, are the Calloway County High School and Calloway County Middle School cross country and track and field programs, which he serves as a head coach. “It’s a good fundraiser. With our sponsors, we should get about five or six thousand dollars from this, to get new uniforms and help our kids get to (the Kentucky high school indoor state meet).
“It takes a lot of money to run a program and we also have 60 high school kids and 50 more middle school kids. That 100 number is kind of a bench mark. That gets us to what we need to kind of cover costs and start making a little bit.”
Wicker also said that, out of those 100-plus runners, several were returning participants, meaning a core group has formed of runners who are now making this an annual affair.
That probably will include Saturday’s overall winner, Ross Lampert of Benton, who finished in a time of 1:39.51.
“I love trail runs like this,” Lampert said after crossing the finish line at Kenlake State Resort Park. “It’s right here in my home county and you’re going downhill into the finish. You can’t ask for better than that.”
Count women’s winner Savannah Rose of Murray as a fan of the race too. She made history Saturday by becoming the first repeat winner as she won the women’s title last year as well.
She finished Saturday’s race in 1:45.39.
“The weather was much better this time,” Rose said, recalling that last year was filled with rainy skies.”It was perfect today. Michael’s my mom’s cousin and we just love to support him and also run close to home. He does such a good job with this.
“It’s one of my favorite ones to run.”
