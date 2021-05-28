JACKSONVILLE, Fla—Jabreuna Brimlett and Kenia Seals were the two Racers who qualified for the NCAA East Preliminaries, Thursday evening, held at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida.
Brimlett is a three-time East Preliminaries veteran while Seals is competing for the first time.
Brimlett finished 35th in a field of 48 with a time of 13.57 in the 100m Hurdles, beating out runners from a few SEC, Big Ten and ACC schools.
Brimlett closes her career as a Racer as a two-time OVC 100m Hurdles Champion (2018, 2021) and the 2021 OVC Champion in the Triple Jump, becoming the first Racer in 31 years to win the event.
Seals, finished 40th out of 48th with a time of 11.66 in the 100m Dash. Seals ends a great sophomore campaign as an OVC Champion, running the anchor leg in the 4x100m relay.
Neither Racer qualified for the quarterfinals as they did not finish in the top three of their heats or have one of the six next best times.
“Today was a bittersweet day. We got to see one career come to a close and we got to see the beginning of another,” said Head Coach Adam Kielser. “I am very proud of both JB and Kenia for what they did for the program this year. It was a great accomplishment to make it to the East Preliminary and even though they wanted to qualify for Saturday they both can look back and know they had a great year.”n
