Brooks, Kocklanakis named to HERO Sports Preseason OVC team

MURRAY — Two Murray State football players have already earned in accolades in advance of the 2020 season. Wide receiver LaMartez Brooks and linebacker Anthony Koclanakis were recently named to the 2020 HERO Sports Preseason All-OVC team.
As a redshirt sophomore for Murray State last season, Brooks quickly emerged as a leader amongst a very talented group of receivers. The Milan, Tennessee native led the Racers with 775 yards and seven touchdowns on the year and averaged a very impressive 16.49 yards per catch. Brooks also had three games of 100-yards or more including a career-high 154 yards against Eastern Kentucky.
Koclanakis led the OVC in tackles in 2019 with 124, including a league-best 63 solo stops. His 10.3 tackles per game ranked him 11th nationally in that category, while his 5.3 solo tackles ranked 20th. The Anaheim, California native also posted a team-high 9.5 tackle-for-loss on the season in addition to 3.0 sacks. He ended the season with seven 10-plus tackle performances including tallying a career-high of 18 twice. In addition, Koclanakis finished his junior campaign with two fumble recoveries, a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and an interception.
