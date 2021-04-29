MURRAY—Mary Browder Howell will be continuing her academic and athletic career at Sewanee: The University of the South. Sewanee is a private Episcopal liberal arts college in Sewanee, Tennessee. She will be signing to play golf for Sewanee, which is an NCAA Division III member of the Southern Athletic Association (SAA).
“Mary Browder Howell is Webster’s Dictionary’s definition of student-athlete,” Ann Greenfield, Murray High Athletic Director, said. “Her character and demeanor go unmatched. She has persevered through tough times and was still able to excel in the classroom and on the golf course. I have no doubt she will excel at Sewanee. Good luck Mary Browder.”
Browder is a team leader and co-captain for the Lady Tigers on the golf course.
“I’ve been playing since I could hold a club and have played on the high school team since 7th grade,” Mary Browder said. “I’m especially thankful to my dad for teaching me how to play and believing in me, and to my swing coach Todd Butts. A special thanks to the Murray Country Club Ladies Golf Association for giving me some great competition and encouragement during the long months of COVID isolation. Amy McDowell and Denise Whitaker have both been great coaches during my high school career. I am also thankful for my teammates, past and present, for always providing a great atmosphere that made me excited to go to the course. Of course, I also have to give a shout-out to my First Region girls for all the good times and support. Choosing which college to attend was a difficult decision, especially because of recruiting during COVID, but I am beyond excited to play golf at Sewanee. The University of the South is a small, liberal arts school located on Monteagle Mountain between Nashville and Chattanooga. I am fortunate to be honored as a Wilkins Scholar at Sewanee and look forward to the opportunities I will have both in the classroom and on the golf course. It feels like home to me already, and I can’t wait to start this next chapter of my life.”
She enjoys helping the younger golfers with their swings, techniques and golf knowledge. Browder would often get her teammates together, explain different aspects of the shot, and then work with them as they practiced. She is very patient and would use different tools to help the girls line up and see the correct form needed to be successful. Her leadership and coaching helped the other girls on the team improve their skills and overall golf games. Browder helped make it possible for Murray to win the All A Regional and go to the All A State Tournament. She also helped the girls feel successful and enjoy playing golf more.
“Mary Browder is one of the most dedicated athletes I have ever known,” Golf Coach Denise Whitaker said. “She is a great leader on the golf course, in the classroom, and in our community. Mary Browder is going to do great things as a Sewanee college golfer. Mary Browder has been an incredibly focused student-athlete. She has given golf a huge amount of her time. She is dedicated to being the best golfer that she can be. Mary Browder set a great example for all of her teammates by practicing before and after practice and every day even when we didn’t have practice. She also played in many tournaments to improve her match play. Mary Browder is driven to improve every aspect of her golf game and works very hard to make that happen. Many nights she is working on her game until it is pitch dark outside. Her dedication alone is outstanding and there are many other impressive characteristics of this young lady.”
Her leadership and work ethic are also seen at school and in the classroom. Browder is president of the Student Council and active in many other groups. She is a leader among her peers and wants to help within the school. Her grades are outstanding, and she is extremely smart. Her ACT scores earned her an invitation to our ACT 30 Plus Club. When she is not on the golf course, she is involved in school activities or working on her classwork. “
“Mary Browder is a phenomenal young person who excels in so many facets of Murray High,” Principal Tony Jarvis said. “She’s top golfer, academically driven, and a true leader who works very well within any group including her peers or her teachers. We are so proud of her accomplishments and college decision as she moves into the next phase of her life. She’s a great example of a Murray Tiger student. “ n
