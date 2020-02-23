EDWARDSVILLE, IL — Fresh off of an epic 27 point collapse, the Murray State Racers were feeling a sense of deja vu after a 17 point lead disappeared against SIUE on Saturday.
The thing about a meltdown like that is it can linger. Thoughts creep into your head and as it starts to happen again it’s easy to succumb to it and give up. Or you can take it as a learning experience and grow from it. That’s what the Racers were able to do as they pulled out the win 59-58.
With the clock winding down and the Racers down by two, Chico Carter, Jr. took the ball to the right wing and called for a screen from Devin Gilmore. He dribbled to his right and attacked into the paint. That action drew four sets of eyes from defenders which allowed Jaiveon Eaves to slip into the corner and Tevin Brown to flash to the left wing, both wide open. All that was left to do was for Carter to pick a teammate and deliver a pass.
His decision was between Eaves, who had 21 points and started the game 5-5 from the three-point line, or Brown, who was 0-6 from the three-point line and had made just one field goal all game. Despite the statistics, Brown has earned his team’s trust, so the pass went out to him. Speaking of numbers, if anything the 0-6 meant the shot should fall considering he’s been a 45% three-point shooter this season. Statistically, he was due, and in that big moment, his shot went in.
“I say it all the time, but he’s the ultimate winner,” McMahon said. “I had all of the faith in the world he would make it. We were out of timeouts. We had to use our timeouts to creep back in there late and we had a man call and a zone call. They went 3-2 zone and Chico, a freshman, makes the right read against the zone and finds Tevin for a huge three to win the game.”
The make didn’t end the game, but it did give the Racers the lead with 10 seconds left to play. That’s an eternity in basketball, but the defense hasn’t been the area of concern for the Racers, it’s been the offense in long spurts. So, they buckled down and came away with a blocked shot, and a pass knocked away at the rim to end the game.
“You’ve got to find a way to finish it and get stops,”: McMahon said. “Demond Robinson, huge block, and we just found a way to get the win.”
It wasn’t pretty, or easy, but it was a win and at the end of the day that’s the most important thing as the Racers continue to battle for an OVC regular season title and the top-seed in the tournament.
“We can look at all of the struggles and negative things that happened there, but I’m just so proud of our players just to hang in there,” McMahon said. “Obviously we didn’t play well in the second half. I think what happened Thursday you can try and smooth it over and give your guys as much confidence as you can, but they’re human. They’re 18-21 and you know that’s in the back of their minds. You just want to help them...I’m just as proud of this group as I can be.”
The Racers ended the day hitting 39 percent (20-of-51) and 33 percent from the 3-point line (7-of-21). They held the Cougars to 40 percent from the field (20-of-50) and 14 percent from the 3-point line (2-of-14).
Brown finished with 10 points and four rebounds. Eaves had 21 points, including 17 at halftime, and added two assists and two rebounds. Gilmore ended the game with six points and seven rebounds off the bench.
With the win, the Racers (20-8) and head coach Matt McMahon have a third-straight 20-win season for just the third time by the same coach. MSU goes into the final week of the OVC regular season at 13-3, still looking for their third-consecutive championship. The Racers host Eastern Kentucky (Feb. 27) and Austin Peay (Feb. 29) at the CFSB Center.
