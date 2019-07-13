MURRAY—Shaq Buchanan continues to play well for the Memphis Grizzlies summer league team in front of head coach Taylor Jenkins.
On Thursday night, Buchanan sent the entire building in Las Vegas into a frenzy after a drive and slam with the left hand.
He finished the game with 13 points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block but the Grizzlies lost the game to the Boston Celtics 113-87.
Fellow teammate Grayson Allen was back to his old ways, getting ejected against the Celtics for a flagrant elbow to the head of Grant Williams. Allen has a checkered past from his time at Duke, where he was involved in several plays that have been called dirty by the media and some players.
Allen was on of the additions made this offseason by the front office of the Grizzlies but they have continued to be busy and announced multiple moves they’ve made over the last week. The first of their announcements was the signing of guard Tyus Jones to a multi-year contract.
According to the press release, Jones (6-2, 196) appeared in 68 games (23 starts) for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season and set career highs with 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.19 steals in 22.9 minutes while setting an NBA record for assist-to-turnover ratio (6.96). He averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.48 steals in 32.4 minutes with a 7.17 assist-to-turnover ratio in his 23 starts.
The 23-year-old has competed in 247 regular season games (34 starts) over four seasons with Minnesota and holds career averages of 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.03 steals in 17.7 minutes since he was selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.
Playing alongside Grizzlies teammate Grayson Allen, Jones guided Duke to the 2015 NCAA title as a freshman and garnered NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player and NCAA South Regional All-Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors, becoming the first Blue Devil to earn both awards. The Apple Valley, Minnesota native started all 39 games and averaged 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 33.9 minutes during his lone season at Duke.
The Memphis Grizzlies also announced the acquisition of two future second round draft picks and the draft rights to center Satnam Singh (52nd overall pick in 2015 NBA Draft) from the Dallas Mavericks for guard Delon Wright in a sign-and-trade deal between the two teams.
According to the release, Wright (6-5, 183) has appeared in 198 regular season games (18 starts) and has averaged 7.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 19.2 minutes over four NBA seasons with Toronto and Memphis. Originally selected with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft, the 27-year-old Los Angeles native competed in 26 games for the Grizzlies last season after he was acquired in a trade with the Raptors on Feb. 7.
The Grizzlies made one final announcement after re-signing center Jonas Valanciunas to a multi-year contract.
According to the release, Valanciunas (7-0, 265) appeared in 19 games (17 starts) for Memphis last season and averaged 19.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.58 blocks in 27.7 minutes after he was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 7. Overall, he finished the 2018-19 campaign with averages of a career-high 15.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.08 blocks in 22.3 minutes in 49 games (27 starts) with the Raptors and Grizzlies.
Originally selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, the 27-year-old holds career averages of 12.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.04 blocks in 25.2 minutes while shooting 55.8 percent from the field over seven NBA seasons with the Raptors and Grizzlies. He owns postseason averages of 12.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.00 blocks in 25.5 minutes in 43 games (36 starts) with the Raptors.
A native of Utena, Lithuania, Valanciunas was named the 2011-12 Lithuanian Basketball League (LKL) Most Valuable Player before joining the NBA. He was selected to the 2012-13 NBA All-Rookie Second Team as a member of the Raptors.
The Grizzlies will face the Celtics in a rematch to open up the tournament portion of the summer league on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.
