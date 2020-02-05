Burpo's Meteoric Rise

MURRAY — OVC Player of the Week, Alexis Burpo, has seen her game evolve drastically in year number two. Burpo helped lead Murray State to a 2-0 week with a monster stat line of 16.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. She also notched new career-highs on the week with 21 points Thursday against EIU and 15 rebounds Saturday against SIUE.
It’s a far cry from where she was this time of the year last season. Burpo started just 12 games last year and averaged 19 minutes per game with 3.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.
Now, As the Murray State women’s basketball team starts to string some wins together, she has seen a meteoric rise not just in playing time, but also in performance. Alexis Burpo has gone from a fringe starter last season to a player that the Racers can’t afford to take off of the court.
In OVC play this season Burpo has averaged 11.3 points per game and 9.3 rebounds and surprisingly has more assists than Macey Turley. That’s because she has been asked to do more than before and specifically become a ball-handler to help take some of the pressure off of Turley.
“I think Lex (Mayes) and Macey said it best, it just took her (Burpo) a little bit longer to make the adjustment (to the college level),” head coach Rechelle Turner said. “She never really got it last year and that’s not anything she wouldn’t tell you too, but it has clicked now and she is really starting to show what she is capable of doing. I’m just really proud of her evolution and she’d going to be a big part of what we are doing going forward.”
“She’s being super aggressive,” Reagan Blackburn said. “She’s taking it to the hoop, like she should, and making those tough plays and getting And-1’s. Her confidence is really boosted and that’s what we need.”
“I think she’s taken on the leadership of being able to handle the ball and being able to score, rebound, and also give out assists,” Macie Gibson said.
Her transformation has given the Racers new life and they’ve won three straight with a huge game against Belmont coming up on Thursday. If Murray State is going to keep rolling they will need Burpo to continue to attack and make plays.
“She’s going to have to continue to do what she’s doing,” Turner said. “She’s going to have to continue to play lots of minutes because she has taken on a ball-handling responsibility that’s not comfortable for her, but she’s starting to get more comfortable with that…She’s just taken on a big role.”
Not only has she improved enough to help the Racers win, but she has gotten to a level that could earn her a spot on the All-OVC first team or second team at the end of the year.
“I said before, when she consistently does this (puts together big games) then we can start talking about her being an (All)-OVC, first team or second team, type player,” Turner said. “Well, she’s starting to do it. This is the Alexis Burpo that I’ve always known and I think that finally, she took a little bit of offense to the people that were wondering, ‘Are you only here because your high school coach is here,’ and I knew all along that wasn’t the case.”
Doubters may not have seen it but Burpo certainly has proven these last few weeks that not only can she play at the college level but she can excel and even dominate. Now, she has the Racers feeling confident and in position to make a late run at the OVC tournament.
“She just continues to shine each and every night and she’s a big reason why we feel like we have an opportunity to do some big things this year,” Turner said.
