Wrestling

A wresting session in action at Quest Fitness of Murray. From left, are Gabriel St. Peters, coach Nate Elliott, Alden Marasco, Tommy Estadt and coordinator Christian Dinh.

 Photo provided

MURRAY —There are multiple reasons Murray’s Quest Fitness is going into the wrestling business … no, not “that” form of wrestling.

This is not about the high-flying theatrics of the WWE or the other major professional wrestling associations, much less the weekly drama. No, this form of wrestling goes back to ancient Greeks, a technical sport weighted in takedowns, headlocks, duck-under moves and such. 