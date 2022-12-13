MURRAY —There are multiple reasons Murray’s Quest Fitness is going into the wrestling business … no, not “that” form of wrestling.
This is not about the high-flying theatrics of the WWE or the other major professional wrestling associations, much less the weekly drama. No, this form of wrestling goes back to ancient Greeks, a technical sport weighted in takedowns, headlocks, duck-under moves and such.
And it would not be a Quest production if it did not involve endurance.
“It’s just a whole different type of cardio,” said Quest wrestling coordinator Christian Dinh, who is also a coach and competitor in mixed martial arts. “Wrestling is like jiu jitsu (a Brazilian-based art of combat that is frequently utilized for MMA) in that it is a very ‘you-oriented’ sport, but where jiu jitsu is more flow, flow, flow and you stay calm and collected, wrestling is fast-paced and go, go, go.
“You hit the mat? It’s go time and, that whole time, you’re doing everything in your power to not let your back and shoulders hit the floor because … it’s over. As soon as you get two shoulders to the ground, you’re pinned.
“And people have no idea how exhausting it is. What I’d say to them is, OK, go and try it with your best friend and try to hold them down and see how easy it is. It is the best workout you will ever have. I’ve known even the best runners who have tried to do this and they’ll die (as in wear out … not the actual thing).”
So who would want to involve themselves in such an activity. Well, it appears several people do and they are coming from all walks. However, there is one group, in particular, that Dinh said he is hoping will be drawn to this and that is youth.
And he speaks from experience. Dinh is an alumnus of the fledgling wrestling program at Calloway County High School, where he wrestled one year under that program’s founder, former Head Coach Dicky Walls, and he said he remembers the benefits he received.
“It was the first technical solo sport I ever did and the great part about it is that you understood that, if you messed up, you messed up. Your coach didn’t mess up. Nobody else messed up and it teaches you so much about yourself,” said Dinh, who would like to see this sport have a startup at Calloway’s crosstown rival school, Murray High. And those seeds seem to be in the process of being planted.
“We’ve got a couple of kids from Murray High in this … a few boys and even a few girls … and I would love to be able to do something where we go to their school board and see what it would take to get a team established there. I’d absolutely want to be part of it,” he said. “To me, though, is the kind of thing that helps bring a community together and, think of it, a big tournament where Murray gets to come and Calloway gets to come.
“That’s the kind of thing that’s good for the whole town and good for everyone.”
Dinh said he wants to expand beyond Calloway County, saying he would like to have open mat sessions in the off season for high school wrestlers throughout the area. This would be as a club activity, not affiliated with the Kentucky High School Athletics Association.
This would also create opportunities for younger children, who not only can participate in the open mat sessions (Fridays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m.) but wrestle in tournaments in the same manner Quest taekwondo students have participated for several years under Dinh’s father, Tung.
One of those participants is likely to be Quest open mat coach Nate Elliott, a current member of the Murray State rodeo team who is from Bath, New York and was a successful wrestler at his high school. He also has the family background as his grandfather, David, was an accomplished grappler and two-time sectional champion in New York.
“Something we’re noticing is that we’re getting a lot of guys from our MMA class that want to add a little more. We’re also finding that we’ve got people who are 25 or 26, even some 30-to-40-year-olds who are coming in and saying, ‘Man! I miss it so much,’ and that’s what we’re looking to do here. We want to give them an outlet that they can enjoy and have that place where they can go.”
The program already has a big fan in Calloway Head Coach Jimmy Jones, who helped form a little league program that is still going today about 20 years ago. It was the origin for the high school program.
“I think it’s going to be a huge benefit to kids around this area,” Jones said of how Christian wants to attract wrestlers from outside of Calloway County as well. “It’s going to be a club, so it’s not affiliated with Calloway’s school system and it’s going to be for anybody that wants to come.
“And this is going to perhaps help Murray get one started? Yeah, I’m all for this!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.