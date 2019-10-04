ST LOUIS — For the first time since 2015, the St. Louis Cardinals (91-71) are National League Central Division Champions. The Redbirds begin a best-of-five series today against the National League East Division Champion, Atlanta Braves (97-65).
A very limited amount of NLDS tickets are available at cardinals.com/postseason. Fans wishing to obtain tickets are strongly encouraged to purchase verified tickets on the team’s website or from the club’s official online marketplace, StubHub. Below are details for the NLDS series against the Braves.
NLDS Game 2 — Friday, October 4, 2019 — SunTrust Park (3:37 PM CT)
TV: TBS / Postgame: FOX Sports Midwest
Radio: 1340 WNBS
NLDS Game 3 — Sunday, October 6, 2019 — Busch Stadium (3:10 PM CT)
TV: TBS / Postgame: FOX Sports Midwest
Radio:1340 WNBS
NLDS Game 4 — Monday, October 7, 2019 — Busch Stadium (TBD)* (if necessary)
TV: TBS / Postgame: FOX Sports Midwest
Radio: 1340 WNBS
The following is the Cardinals 25-man active roster:
PITCHERS (12): 60 – John Brebbia-RHP, 61 – Genésis Cabrera-LHP, 22 – Jack Flaherty-RHP, 66 – Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, 43 – Dakota Hudson- RHP, 56 – Ryan Helsley-RHP, 18 – Carlos Martínez- RHP, 39 – Miles Mikolas-RHP , 21 – Andrew Miller-LHP, 62 – Daniel Ponce de Leon-RHP, 50 – Adam Wainwright- RHP; 30 – Tyler Webb- LHP
CATCHERS (2): 4 -Yadier Molina, 32 – Matt Wieters;
INFIELDERS (6): 13 - Matt Carpenter, 12 – Paul DeJong, 19 – Tommy Edman, 46 – Paul Goldschmidt, 34 – Yario Muñoz, 16 – Kolten Wong;
OUTFIELDERS (5): 66 – Randy Arozarena, 46 – Harrison Bader, 25 - Dexter Fowler, 38 – José Martínez, 23 – Marcell Ozuna.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.